Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 926 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 29,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

