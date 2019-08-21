Verus Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.63. 10,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,082. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $170.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

