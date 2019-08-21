Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.2% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $2,329,936.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,963.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,793 shares of company stock valued at $36,687,496. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $183.72 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $151.80 and a 52 week high of $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.