Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Verisign were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $122,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $206.88 on Wednesday. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.28 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.17.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Verisign had a net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $306.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.