Verify (CRED) Hits Market Capitalization of $253,991.00

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Verify has a market capitalization of $253,991.00 and $68.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verify has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verify token can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Radar Relay and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00266849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.01312135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00092765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About Verify

Verify was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. The official website for Verify is token.verify.as . The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here

Verify Token Trading

Verify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Radar Relay, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

