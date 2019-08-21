Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,720,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,405,000 after buying an additional 1,018,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,436,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,711,000 after purchasing an additional 864,061 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,400,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,395,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,070,000 after purchasing an additional 394,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 495,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 293,431 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.00. 617,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,712. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

