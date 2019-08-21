Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,358,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,637,000 after buying an additional 204,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,916,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,675,000 after buying an additional 55,811 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,806.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,931,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 6,887,491 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,233,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,908,000 after purchasing an additional 51,345 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,214,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $166.61. 9,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,082. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $124.85 and a 12 month high of $170.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

