Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.8% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 48,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.90. 25,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,329. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $119.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

