Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

VLO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.26. 41,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,999. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average of $82.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

