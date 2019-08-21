USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for approximately 6.6% of USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Creative Planning raised its stake in Diageo by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,725,000. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.43 and a 12-month high of $176.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.35.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.111 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

