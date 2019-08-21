Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at MKM Partners to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

URBN stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $22.36. 11,288,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,457. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.40 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

