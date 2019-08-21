United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen raised shares of United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

UTX stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.27.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

