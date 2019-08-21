United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Lifted by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.5% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,179. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $125.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

