Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) Price Hits $0.0002

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market cap of $770,286.00 and $34.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $32.15 and $7.50.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000432 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object (CRYPTO:UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,823,425,325 coins. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins . The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $18.94, $10.39, $51.55, $24.68, $50.98, $20.33, $24.43, $5.60, $33.94 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

