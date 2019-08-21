Unification (UND) Hits Market Cap of $2.30 Million

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Unification has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Unification token can currently be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. Unification has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $197,392.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unification alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00266245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.01314385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00092920 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Unification Token Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,897,788 tokens. Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unification and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.