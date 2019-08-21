Tyman (LON:TYMN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $240.72

Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $240.72 and traded as low as $204.00. Tyman shares last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 25,759 shares trading hands.

TYMN has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 328 ($4.29).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 225.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 240.72. The stock has a market cap of $406.34 million and a PE ratio of 16.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Tyman’s payout ratio is 0.98%.

In related news, insider Martin Towers purchased 20,000 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £40,200 ($52,528.42).

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

