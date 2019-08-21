Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 47,109 Shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,109 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEXEA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 22.7% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 28.1% during the first quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 7,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 21.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

LEXEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of LEXEA remained flat at $$50.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63.

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides travel and non-travel advertisers access to a potential source of incremental traffic and transactions through its various media and advertising offerings on its websites.

