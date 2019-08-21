Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,439 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Orthofix Medical comprises 1.5% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Orthofix Medical worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 92.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 185.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,576 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. 1,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,894. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $975.03 million, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $74.44.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Orthofix Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Brad Mason sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $454,367.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,198.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OFIX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

