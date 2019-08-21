Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,575 Shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Asante Solutions worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,000 in the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Asante Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.41.

NASDAQ PUMP traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. 38,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,614. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54. Asante Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

