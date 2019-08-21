Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,496 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of MasTec worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.17. 17,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,164. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. MasTec had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,297.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,501,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MasTec to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

