Tygh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,501 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.98. 5,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,626. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.58.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $613,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,512.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $162,819.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,467.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.29.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

