Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 46.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 248.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.02. 7,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $132.73.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.20.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $692,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,351.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

