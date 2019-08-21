Tygh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Omnicell worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMCL. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.72. 8,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Brian Spears sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $513,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,697.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nhat H. Ngo sold 4,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $430,871.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,352.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,077 shares of company stock worth $2,287,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

