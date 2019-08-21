Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $21.93 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,397,000 after buying an additional 4,931,461 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,508,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,240,000 after buying an additional 2,253,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $182,400,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,598,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,643,000 after buying an additional 629,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $58,723,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.75. 1,118,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,049,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $119.24. The stock has a market cap of $344.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

