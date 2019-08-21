Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 13,153 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,153 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 4.2% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned 0.44% of AutoZone worth $118,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,329,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in AutoZone by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,021.86, for a total value of $255,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,910 shares of company stock worth $33,238,689 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,206.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,061.25.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,092.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,126.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,036.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $705.01 and a 52-week high of $1,186.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.23 by $0.76. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 97.19% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.