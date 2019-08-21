Tweedy Browne Co LLC Acquires 71,895 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,895 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald purchased 22,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.82. 127,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $43.97 and a 1-year high of $67.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Carnival from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Nomura downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.26.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

