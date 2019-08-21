TurtleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 9% against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $406,282.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 51,547,207,044 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.