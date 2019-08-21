Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Trading Up 6.2%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $17.41, approximately 503,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 337,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TUFN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,589,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,632,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,764,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,000. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

