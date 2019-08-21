TTP Investments Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

TTP Investments Inc. increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for approximately 0.3% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Square by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Square to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.91.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $1,404,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 460,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,310,469.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $139,734.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,249 shares of company stock worth $5,506,825. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,869,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,415,947. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,280.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 3.31. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

