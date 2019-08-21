TrueDeck (TDP) Price Down 2.7% This Week

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $132,964.00 and approximately $72,919.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00266165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.01308016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00022199 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00093084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000428 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

