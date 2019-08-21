TrueChain (TRUE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.70 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003467 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM, OKEx and HitBTC. TrueChain has a market cap of $27.70 million and approximately $13.87 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.31 or 0.04875536 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00047578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001236 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM, OKEx, Bithumb, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

