Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Trading 0.6% Higher

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178.90 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.27), 173,098 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $210.73 million and a P/E ratio of 5.47.

In other Tremor International news, insider Ofer Druker sold 119,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £139,398.48 ($182,148.80).

Tremor International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance-based mobile marketing and brand advertising services. It primarily serves companies and brands in Israel, the United States, China, Germany, Korea, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd.

