Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) to post $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. Travelers Companies reported earnings of $2.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $10.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $11.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $12.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Travelers Companies.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. ValuEngine lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $177.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.78.

TRV stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.04. The company had a trading volume of 638,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.97. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $111.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $753,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $1,710,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $5,126,180. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.