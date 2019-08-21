Travala (AVA) Reaches Market Cap of $4.33 Million

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Travala has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Travala has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Travala token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.60 or 0.04863488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00047377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000154 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Travala Profile

AVA is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Travala is medium.com/@travala . Travala’s official website is www.travala.com

Buying and Selling Travala

Travala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala using one of the exchanges listed above.

