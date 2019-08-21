TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.72. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.02. 520,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,971. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,215 shares of company stock valued at $20,967,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 27,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in TransUnion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TransUnion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

