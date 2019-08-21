Traid Price Down 45.6% Over Last Week (TRAID)

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Traid coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Traid has a total market cap of $6,418.00 and $5.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Traid has traded down 45.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid Profile

TRAID is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 41,774,560 coins and its circulating supply is 18,834,560 coins. The official message board for Traid is www.traid.tv/blog. The official website for Traid is www.traid.tv. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform.

Buying and Selling Traid

Traid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traid using one of the exchanges listed above.

