Total Produce (LON:TOT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $120.00

Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62), with a volume of 15093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.62).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 141.53. The stock has a market cap of $481.71 million and a P/E ratio of 7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46.

About Total Produce (LON:TOT)

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through EuropeEurozone, EuropeNon-Eurozone, and International segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

