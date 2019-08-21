Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd alerts:

NYSE TPZ opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.