Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NDP)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

NYSE:NDP opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

