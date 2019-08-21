Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NDP)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.
NYSE:NDP opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78.
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
