TOP (TOP) Reaches Market Cap of $9.82 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TOP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. TOP has a market cap of $9.82 million and $1.15 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00269119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.01314629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00022423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00094425 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000435 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,898,733,683 tokens. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

