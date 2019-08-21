TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Trading Down 8.1%

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s share price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.34, 80,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 553,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of TOP SHIPS in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOP SHIPS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) by 800.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 126,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of TOP SHIPS worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

