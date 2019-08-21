Titan Coin (TTN) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 25.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $343,364.00 and $12.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010877 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003640 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001076 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 231.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Coinchase (CCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 895,538,388 coins and its circulating supply is 850,533,318 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

