Time New Bank Reaches Market Cap of $7.92 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $7.92 million and $202,445.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bibox, DragonEX and BigONE. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00268367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.45 or 0.01314669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00094526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank was first traded on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,764,277,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Hotbit, Bibox, OKEx, Binance, BigONE, C2CX, Huobi, OTCBTC, CoinBene and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

