Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $12.12 on Wednesday, reaching $1,195.65. 296,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,357. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,168.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,158.92. The firm has a market cap of $817.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.