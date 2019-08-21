Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.90

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.90 and last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 3955546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Tilray from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Tilray in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Tilray from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.24.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of -39.44.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 37.64% and a negative net margin of 121.73%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 373.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,004,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 730,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,848,000 after acquiring an additional 197,540 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,031,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 101,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

