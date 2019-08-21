Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) Trading Up 12% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) were up 12% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.62, approximately 288,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 448,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Specifically, Director Peter J. Jacullo III bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Jacullo III bought 35,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $80,882.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 300,014 shares of company stock valued at $935,332. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TTS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Tile Shop’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tile Shop by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Tile Shop by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 28,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tile Shop by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 107,699 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Tile Shop by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.