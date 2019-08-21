The Abyss Market Cap Hits $2.30 Million (ABYSS)

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One The Abyss token can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Sistemkoin, LATOKEN and IDEX. The Abyss has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $341,895.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Abyss has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Abyss alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.32 or 0.04961489 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00048887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

The Abyss Token Profile

The Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,282,909 tokens. The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Abyss is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for The Abyss is medium.com/theabyss

Buying and Selling The Abyss

The Abyss can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Sistemkoin, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit, BitForex, Indodax and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.