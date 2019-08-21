Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading Up 7.1%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.42, approximately 226,478 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 137,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGH shares. Compass Point set a $12.00 price objective on Textainer Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $13.00 price objective on Textainer Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $436.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.16). Textainer Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $155.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

