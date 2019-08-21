Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading Up 7.1%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.42, approximately 226,478 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 137,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGH shares. Compass Point set a $12.00 price objective on Textainer Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $13.00 price objective on Textainer Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $436.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.
