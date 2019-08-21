Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,649. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.74.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $9,796,474.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

