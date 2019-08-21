Tether Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Tether has a market cap of $4.04 billion and $17.31 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tether has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009352 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade By Trade, C2CX and Instant Bitex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00261104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.01301188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00092633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000411 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00019424 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,095,057,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,043,607,702 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Iquant, Kucoin, UEX, BitForex, Instant Bitex, ABCC, Binance, BitMart, BigONE, LBank, Kryptono, Kraken, BtcTurk, CoinEx, ChaoEX, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, DragonEX, B2BX, C2CX, OOOBTC, QBTC, FCoin, IDCM, Bit-Z, EXX, Coinut, CoinTiger, Gate.io, TDAX, MBAex, Bibox, TOPBTC, Liqui, Bitfinex, Exmo, DigiFinex, IDAX, OKEx, HitBTC, CoinBene, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, Trade By Trade, Upbit, BTC-Alpha and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

